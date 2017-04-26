1-year-old girl missing from Joliet Township

The Will County Sheriff's Office asked the public to help find a 1-year-old girl missing from southwest suburban Joliet Township.Semaj Crosby was last spotted near Luana Road and Richards Street around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Her mother said she was going to take the 16-month-old and her cousins for ice cream when their car wouldn't start. As they were trying to jump the car, they realized she was missing.Volunteers, like Erica Holmes, joined the desperate search Tuesday night."One of my best friends called me up and said there's a baby missing. We all got out here to look for this 1-year-old baby. Looked it up on the Joliet Patch and got a picture of the baby. We're out here just looking for this missing child," Holmes said.Semaj was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeve shirt with a cat face on it, dark blue jeans and no shoes. Her hair has ponytails with white beads.Will County deputies said Wednesday morning that they believe she wandered off and may be hiding. They have also been talking to her mother."She was taken in to be questioned away from everyone - it being chaotic and she being emotional and such. So we wanted to be able to get her to talk and hear what actually happened when they last saw her and all that," said Lt. Jason Elledge, Will County Sheriff's Department.Police said they don't believe any foul play was involved.Anyone with information about where Semaj could be should call the Will County Sheriff's Office at 815-727-8575.