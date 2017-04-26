NEWS

1-year-old girl missing from Joliet Township

EMBED </>More News Videos

A 1-year-old girl was last seen in Joliet Township as her mother tried to start their car. (WLS)

JOLIET TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) --
The Will County Sheriff's Office asked the public to help find a 1-year-old girl missing from southwest suburban Joliet Township.

Semaj Crosby was last spotted near Luana Road and Richards Street around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Her mother said she was going to take the 16-month-old and her cousins for ice cream when their car wouldn't start. As they were trying to jump the car, they realized she was missing.



Volunteers, like Erica Holmes, joined the desperate search Tuesday night.

"One of my best friends called me up and said there's a baby missing. We all got out here to look for this 1-year-old baby. Looked it up on the Joliet Patch and got a picture of the baby. We're out here just looking for this missing child," Holmes said.

Semaj was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeve shirt with a cat face on it, dark blue jeans and no shoes. Her hair has ponytails with white beads.

Will County deputies said Wednesday morning that they believe she wandered off and may be hiding. They have also been talking to her mother.

"She was taken in to be questioned away from everyone - it being chaotic and she being emotional and such. So we wanted to be able to get her to talk and hear what actually happened when they last saw her and all that," said Lt. Jason Elledge, Will County Sheriff's Department.

Police said they don't believe any foul play was involved.

Anyone with information about where Semaj could be should call the Will County Sheriff's Office at 815-727-8575.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Chipotle data breach in payment system investigated
President Trump invites full Senate to White House for special briefing on North Korea
Police: Teen shot by friend trying to wake him for school
US military begins installation of missile defenses in South Korea
More News
Top Stories
Man found dead at scene of Hyde Park HazMat situation, police say
Man charged in deadly road rage shooting on I-88 due in court
Chipotle data breach in payment system investigated
Semi rollover closes ramp from Eisenhower to Dan Ryan
Man charged in Illinois Prairie Path attack
Grand Rapids police under fire for pointing guns at children
Ex-Michigan City cop charged in rape of woman with mental disability
Show More
Man kills infant daughter, himself on Facebook Live
Skokie couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
Elgin man fights Nicor's plan to remove centuries-old trees
Judge blocks Trump order to cut sanctuary city funding
'Bachelor' star accused of leaving scene of deadly Iowa crash
More News
Top Video
Man charged in deadly road rage shooting on I-88 due in court
Man found dead at scene of Hyde Park HazMat situation, police say
Grand Rapids police under fire for pointing guns at children
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video