1-year-old killed after grandfather accidentally ran her over

According to the California Highway Patrol, a one-year-old girl was killed after her grandfather accidentally ran her over. (KFSN)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. --
A toddler has died in Fresno County after the CHP said her grandfather accidentally ran her over. The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Nebraska near Walnut.


The CHP said the grandfather was backing out of the driveway when his right rear tire ran the young girl over. He didn't hear or feel anything and started traveling eastbound toward Highway 41.

The girl was apparently walking outside with another young boy and family members told the CHP they rushed out when they heard her scream.

The girl was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Now the CHP is warning others after this terrible accident.

"Check your mirrors, make sure you know where your dogs and your children are at, know where you're at-- backing up is very dangerous," said Sgt. James Del Carlo, CHP



The CHP said they are still in the preliminary stages of their investigation but it is unlikely that the grandfather will face any charges because this appears to be a complete and tragic accident.
