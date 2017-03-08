Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
NEWS
10-year-old boy reported missing from Dunning found safe
Email
share
share
tweet
email
none
WLS
Wednesday, March 08, 2017 08:42PM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said a 10-year-old boy reported missing from the city's Dunning has been found safe.
Jack McDermott was reported missing Wednesday evening. Police only did release any further details.
Related Topics:
news
missing children
missing boy
missing person
chicago police department
Chicago
Dunning
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
AT&T reports 911 outage for its wireless customers
Marines arrive in Syria to provide artillery support in fight against ISIS
FBI investigating source of WikiLeaks' purported CIA document dump
Senators seek Trump wiretap evidence from DOJ, FBI
More News
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Falling glass, debris reported around Loop
Teen decapitated mother 'Because I felt like it,' docs say
DA: Man had image of girl engaged in sexual bestiality
Man accused of holding 8 women captive in mansion
Woman charged with murder after forcing man to drink bleach
Prosecutor: Mom charged with drowning 2 sons tried to kill them before
CTU votes to discuss May 1 action after CPS threatens to shorten school year
Show More
Illinois bill would lower drinking age - with parental consent
Man fatally hit by Blue Line train at Addison station
Pregnant woman dons giraffe mask in delivery room
Chicago Defender's Bobby Sengstacke dead at 73
Dennis Hastert's sex abuse case may not go to trial, attorney says
More News
Photos
Freight train derails in Blue Island
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago