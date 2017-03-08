NEWS

10-year-old boy reported missing from Dunning found safe

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said a 10-year-old boy reported missing from the city's Dunning has been found safe.

Jack McDermott was reported missing Wednesday evening. Police only did release any further details.
