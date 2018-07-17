Next on Windy City LIVE

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

CHICAGO --
Monday, July 16
Actress Bonnie Hunt is our special guest co-host, and singer/songwriter and producer George Clinton stops by. Plus, learn about celebrity beauty must-haves. We're also playing a game with Bonnie, so don't miss it!

Tuesday, July 17
Bonnie Hunt is back as our special guest co-host, and we're playing "@ the emojis" with her. Plus, meet the Chicago company making the coolest yoga pants around. We'll also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics.

Wednesday, July 18

Bonnie Hunt wraps things up on her last day guest co-hosting, and actor Stacey Keach joins us in the studio to talk about his new one-man show at Goodman Theatre, "Pamplona." Plus, a performance from "The Color Purple" musical, and we put Bonnie to the test when we play "Gimme a Hand."

Thursday, July 19
Val is back! Plus actor and director Bo Burnham joins us to talk about his new film, "Eighth Grade." franklyHANK reviews "Pamplona" and "The Color Purple." And a performance from singer Avery*Sunshine.

Friday, July 20
Actor and director Bo Burnham joins us to talk about his new film, "Eighth Grade." Ryan has a new "2 Minute Warning" with Chance The Rapper. Film critic Richard Roeper reviews new films. and we introduce you to a new "4 Star Chicagoan," City Lights, a minority and women-owned business.
