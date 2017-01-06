NEWS

11-year-old boy missing from Aurora

Heritier Rukumbuzi. (Aurora Police Department)

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
Police in southwest suburban Aurora are asking for the public's help to find an 11-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday evening.

Heritier Rukumbuzi's family told police he left his house in the 400-block of Plum Street around 5 p.m. to go play soccer, Aurora police said on their Facebook page. He never came home.

Heritier is 5-foot-9, weighs 155 pounds and speaks with a strong African accent. He has short, curly black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red, zip-up, hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, black athletic pants with a white stripe on each side and red Pumas, police said.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts should call Aurora investigators at 630-256-5500 or 911.

