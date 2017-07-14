12-year-old held for shooting at Chicago police

A 12-year-old accused of shooting at a Chicago police officer last month will remain in custody.Cook County juvenile court prosecutors say the boy, unidentified because of his age, is a gang member who buys marijuana with his allowance. In arguing Friday against his release, prosecutors said the boy has gone home "completely red-eyed" and unable to recognize his mother because he was under the influence.Juvenile Court Judge Marianne Jackson said even if he were a choir boy, she wouldn't release the boy because of the nature of the charges against him.Prosecutors have accused the boy and a 17-year-old youth of exiting a stolen SUV and firing in the direction of two police officers on June 5. The bullets missed. Prosecutors offered no motive for the shooting.