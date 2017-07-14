NEWS

12-year-old held for shooting at Chicago police

CHICAGO --
A 12-year-old accused of shooting at a Chicago police officer last month will remain in custody.

Cook County juvenile court prosecutors say the boy, unidentified because of his age, is a gang member who buys marijuana with his allowance. In arguing Friday against his release, prosecutors said the boy has gone home "completely red-eyed" and unable to recognize his mother because he was under the influence.

Juvenile Court Judge Marianne Jackson said even if he were a choir boy, she wouldn't release the boy because of the nature of the charges against him.

Prosecutors have accused the boy and a 17-year-old youth of exiting a stolen SUV and firing in the direction of two police officers on June 5. The bullets missed. Prosecutors offered no motive for the shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsjuvenile crimeshootinggangcustodyChicago
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Marines identify 16 service members killed in military plane crash
Florida sinkhole swallows boat, 2 houses; others at risk
Indicted Teamsters union boss leaves with "big heart"
More News
Top Stories
Des Plaines River still rising; Rauner issues disaster proclamation
2 charged in murders of 4 Pennsylvania men
Cook County lays off more than 300 employees after soda tax delay
Bridal shop files for bankruptcy, brides left without gowns
3 teens arrested in Facebook Live sex assault seen by thousands
Man arrested in death of missing 11-year-old girl
Walgreens pays Chicago couple $75k for losing their home movies
Show More
Girl, 3, ejected, killed in crash when dad tries to re-buckle her seatbelt
'Walking Dead' stuntman dies after on-set fall
Phones may be joining unsecure Wi-Fi networks automatically, experts say
Ludacris attends Chicago party in his honor
Website asks: Where are female candidates for Ill. governor?
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos