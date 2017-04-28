12-year-old Houston girl missing more than 2 weeks

Houston police are hoping for help to find a young girl who has been missing for more than two weeks.Thalia Macias was last seen at her home in the 5200 block of Ratama Street in southeast Houston.Houston police told ABC13 Thalia's mom reported her missing at 10 a.m. April 9. She told officers that she had disciplined Thalia the night before, taking away her phone and grounding her.When she went to check on her in the morning, Thalia's bedroom window was open. A witness told police a two-door black Honda had pulled up in front of the home and the girl had gotten in the car."Mouse, if you're listening to me, Tio misses you. I'm sorry, but Tio misses you," said her uncle Anthony Macias, as he fought back tears.Macias has been canvassing nearby neighborhoods, showing her picture to those in the area."I've been looking man. I've been looking in all these areas. I've been looking in places I know I'm not supposed to be in and I still go," he said.Her mother noticed she was missing and called her aunt, Alma Romero, in San Antonio. Thalia lived with Romero most of her life until about a year ago.She said Thalia attempted to contact her through social media."She called me at the police station on Facebook Messenger and told me that she wanted me to pick her up. When I said 'baby where are you,' whoever she was with made her hang up the phone," Romero said.Romero said the family believes they know who took her away from home."We know she's in danger," said Romero. "We know someone is keeping her against her will. We heard that they are drugging her up and trafficking her."Thalia is described as 5'1" and 70 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a light blue jumpsuit and black dress shoes.Houston police have been actively searching for Thalia. If anyone has any information, they're asked to contact the HPD missing persons unit at 832-394-1840.