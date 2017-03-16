NEWS

13 charged in heroin ring bust of suburban Pa. compound that made $1M a year, police say

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">(Bucks County District Attorney&#39;s Office)</span></div>
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. --
Authorities in Bucks County, Pa., have announced 13 people have been charged in connection to a major heroin ring bust.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office says from at least 2013 to 2016, the organization, allegedly led by brothers Sheamus McCarthy, 27, and Casey McCarthy, 22, distributed a large quantity of heroin to Quakertown residents.
EMBED More News Videos

13 people have been charged in a heroin ring bust in Bucks County.


"The operation in a nutshell went as far back as 2013 in which a heroin pipeline from Philadelphia was cultivated by the McCarthys," Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub Wednesday.

The brothers, authorities say, ran the illegal enterprise from a remote, wooded family compound in Richland Township and did almost $1 million in annual business.

They say the organization sold between 200 and 400 bundles of heroin per week, with each bundle containing 10 to 14 individual bags, according to a 195-page presentment issued by an investigating county grand jury.

Weintraub says the group sold drugs under various brand names - Miami, Protocol and Fresh, which led to multiple overdoses and at least two deaths.

Police arrested Sheamus and Casey McCarthy along with nine other suspects Monday, including the men's brother Thomas.

Weintraub said two of those charged remain on the loose: Antoine Harris and Ryan Mokrynchuk. They are asking the public for help locating them.

Antoine Harris

Ryan Mokrynchuk



Authorities say the heroin came primarily from Harris, a longtime supplier in West Philadelphia, and flowed through a multi-layered enterprise in Upper Bucks County.

Weintraub says they don't have enough evidence to search the family home and admits the case is challenging because it's based on testimony and limited physical evidence.
"We're going to need the cooperation of people to testify to thism but we believe if we get it, justice will prevail," Weintraub said
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsdrugsheroindrug bustu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump budget director 'getting the money together to build the wall'
Body pulled from Lake Michigan ID'd as missing Lincoln Park man
Student arrested after shots fired at French high school
More News
Top Stories
CPD superintendent to meet with US attorney general
Hacked McDonald's account tweets insults to Trump
Trump's budget slashes agency money to boost defense spending
Protesters call for boycott of Bronzeville store connected to viral video
Northwestern takes on Vanderbilt in 1st-ever NCAA tournament game
Body pulled from Lake Michigan ID'd as missing Lincoln Park man
Bucktown home intruder caught on camera suspected in 2 crimes
Show More
Hyundai recalls 978,000 cars; seat belts can come loose
2nd federal judge blocks Trump's revised travel ban
Student arrested after shots fired at French high school
New implant offers dose of hope for opioid addicts
Trudeau hosts Ivanka Trump at show about Canadian hospitality
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
PHOTOS: Snow blankets Chicago area
Freight train derails in Blue Island
More Photos