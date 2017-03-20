13-year-old gets stuck in washing machine

Technical Rescue - Teenager stuck in washing machine. 'Teen in No Distress' says Eng12 officer. Talk about an extreme #Springcleaning! pic.twitter.com/AYUNd99ZYN — Plano Firefighters (@PlanoFFs2149) March 18, 2017

A 13-year-old suburban Dallas boy playing around at home with some friends decided to see if he could fit in a washing machine.Turns out he could. But then he couldn't get out.His parents wound up calling firefighters in Plano. Fire department spokeswoman Peggy Harrell told a Dallas newspaper firefighters were able to remove the top from the washer and pull out the boy. He wasn't hurt.The fire department, in a tweet about the Saturday rescue, calls it "extreme #springcleaning."