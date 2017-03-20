NEWS

13-year-old gets stuck in washing machine

A boy was playing with his friends when he wanted to show them he could fit inside a washing machine.

PLANO, TX --
A 13-year-old suburban Dallas boy playing around at home with some friends decided to see if he could fit in a washing machine.

Turns out he could. But then he couldn't get out.

His parents wound up calling firefighters in Plano. Fire department spokeswoman Peggy Harrell told a Dallas newspaper firefighters were able to remove the top from the washer and pull out the boy. He wasn't hurt.

The fire department, in a tweet about the Saturday rescue, calls it "extreme #springcleaning."
