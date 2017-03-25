14-year-old boy fatally shot in Austin

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the city's Austin neighborhood, police said.The boy was shot in the buttocks just after 3 p.m. in the 4900-block of West Hubbard, police said. The boy was identified as Laquan Allen Ward, who lived about 2 miles away in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.Police were searching for the shooting Saturday night."I just lost my baby," said his grandmother Dieanna Ward.The boy was on the sidewalk when a vehicle drove by and someone in the vehicle shot at him. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.Investigators have not said if the boy was targeted or if this was random. Family members believe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.Ward loved basketball and loved to crack jokes. His family said they're going to miss his smile."He wasn't a bad child at all. He was just friendly, play with you. If you tried to hurt him, he will still play with you. He would have that smile. He just smiled," Dieanna Ward said.