NEWS

14-year-old boy fatally shot in Austin

EMBED </>More News Videos

Laquan Allen Ward, 14 (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the city's Austin neighborhood, police said.

The boy was shot in the buttocks just after 3 p.m. in the 4900-block of West Hubbard, police said. The boy was identified as Laquan Allen Ward, who lived about 2 miles away in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police were searching for the shooting Saturday night.

"I just lost my baby," said his grandmother Dieanna Ward.

The boy was on the sidewalk when a vehicle drove by and someone in the vehicle shot at him. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators have not said if the boy was targeted or if this was random. Family members believe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Ward loved basketball and loved to crack jokes. His family said they're going to miss his smile.

"He wasn't a bad child at all. He was just friendly, play with you. If you tried to hurt him, he will still play with you. He would have that smile. He just smiled," Dieanna Ward said.
Related Topics:
newschicago shootingchicago crimeteenagerChicagoAustin
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Boy, 16, shot in University Village
U.S. airstrike kills senior al Qaeda leader, Pentagon says
Vegas Strip reopens after gunman surrender, fatal shooting
More News
Top Stories
Dozens of families displaced after fire at Woodstock apartment complex
Vegas Strip reopens after gunman surrender, fatal shooting
Boy, 16, shot in University Village
Elderly couple put on wrong plane
Man fatally struck by semi in Chinatown
1.4M Illinois job seekers may have had personal data hacked
Canada man's last name ruled too 'misogynistic' for license plate
Show More
Rehab center moves patients to new Streeterville facility
Officer saves woman after car goes into Glen Ellyn pond
Masked robbers at Las Vegas' Bellagio used sledgehammers, police believe
Mindy Kaling's Newark joke leads to dinner with Cory Booker
Chow down! Florida man eats pancakes in middle of road
More News
Top Video
Rehab center moves patients to new Streeterville facility
Dozens of families displaced after fire at Woodstock apartment complex
Nourish to Flourish Summit comes to Chicago
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' star comes to Rosemont
More Video