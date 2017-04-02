CHICAGO (WLS) --An arrest was made in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl which was streamed on Facebook Live, Chicago police said Saturday night.
The offender is a 14-year-old boy, police said. He faces felony aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing child pornography and dissemination of child pornography.
At a press conference Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said an arrest warrant has been issued for a second suspect, a 15-year-old, and that more arrests will be made as four or five boys were involved.
The incident occurred March 19. The girl's mother went to police after the girl had been missing for a day.
Superintended Johnson said he was at the 10th District Police Station while the victim's mother was filing a report and showed him screenshots of the video. Johnson then referred the case to 10th District detectives.
The Facebook Live video was viewed by at least 40 people. None of them called 911, police said.
Police said Sunday that they have worked with Facebook and obtained social media search warrants, which they have used to identify two suspects. Police said the victim is traumatized and having trouble talking about the assault, but Supt. Johnson praised her for her courage in working with police. Police said she knew one of the victims and was lured tot he residence where the sexual assault took place.
The 15-year-old girl, a freshman at Lane Tech High School, has also received online harassment.
BREAKING - Tonight, CPD arrested 1st of several juvenile offenders in Facebook sexual assault incident. Press conf Sunday at 11am @ CPD HQ pic.twitter.com/3qdgpecoVI— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 2, 2017