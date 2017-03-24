NEWS

1.4M Illinoisans affected after state agency vendor hacked

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
The governor's office says about 1.4 million Illinois job seekers are affected after one of the state's employment security agency vendors was hacked.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's office said Friday afternoon that the Illinois Department of Employment Security notified the Illinois General Assembly about the hack. State officials say the hacker may have accessed the names, social security numbers and birthdates of job seekers in the vendor's database. Authorities say the data break may have impacted ten states.


The agency says the vendor, America's Job Link - Technical Support, learned about the hack on March 14. Illinois officials say the hack wasn't a result of deficient state software. A state technical team is working with the agency and vendor on the situation.

The agency is preparing notices to those affected.
