15-year-old fatally shot in Roseland

CHICAGO (WLS) --A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in the city's South Side Roseland neighborhood.
The Chicago Police Department said the shooting happening on the 11400-block of South Stewart Street around 5 p.m.
Police said the teen was transported to Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He was shot multiple times in the abdomen, head and chest.
The teen was walking when a gray Pontiac drove by and an unknown occupant from the car fired shots, officials said.
Police do not have anyone in custody.