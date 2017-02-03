15-year-old fatally shot in West Pullman

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in the city's south side West Pullman neighborhood.The Chicago Police Department said the shooting happening on the 11400-block of South Stewart Street around 5 p.m.Police said the teen was transported to Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He was shot multiple times in the abdomen, head and chest.The teen was walking when a gray Pontiac drove by and an unknown occupant from the car fired shots, officials said.Police do not have anyone in custody.