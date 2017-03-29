15-year-old girl killed in Michigan City shooting

A 15-year-old girl died Tuesday night after someone opened fire on a car she was riding in, according to police in Michigan City, Ind.Kamilion Jenkins, two adults and a baby were riding in a vehicle near Grace and Holliday streets just before 8:45 p.m. when police said someone started shooting at them.Jenkins and a 28-year-old woman were wounded. They drove to the Michigan City Police Department for help.Two officers who were walking out of the station and paramedics who arrived shortly afterward tried to save both victims, but Jenkins died at the scene.There is no word yet on the condition of the woman who was shot.The investigation is ongoing. No one is in custody.Anyone who has pertinent information or surveillance video that could help investigators should call MCPD at 219-874-3221 or Lead Detective Cpl. Tim Baker at 219-874-3221 ext. 1075.