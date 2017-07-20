  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
17-year-old girl fatally shot in Hammond home

By
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) --
Police in Hammond, Ind., were looking for a killer Thursday morning. A 17-year-old girl died after she was wounded in a drive-by shooting outside her home.

Chloe Bell had hopes of graduating and becoming a lawyer one day. Her relatives said they don't believe she was the intended target and don't know who would want to harm their family.

Bell's father, Calvin Peterson, said he was upstairs in their home in the 7400-block of Chestnut Avenue when someone came knocking on the door around midnight. He said his daughter went to answer, but bullets started flying before she even opened the door.

"I'm terrified. It's sickening. I don't wish this on nobody," Peterson said.

"Chloe never had any enemies. She made friends with pretty much everybody. She was the energy to our family. She really was," said Skylar Bell, the victim's aunt.

Bell was shot through her eye. She died at 12:21 a.m., the Lake County Coroner's Office said.

Her mother and several young children were also in the house. There were at least six bullet holes in the front door and at least three in an upstairs window.

No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

