17-year-old girl missing from Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLS) --
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl who went missing on July 4.

Authorities said 17-year-old Bhakti Anbarasan was last seen in Milwaukee, WI. Anbarasan is Asian, she has black hair, brown eyes, is 5'6" tall, and weights 125 lbs.

Anbarasan may be with an adult male, authorities said. They may still be near Milwaukee or in River Forest or Broadview, IL.

Anyone with information should contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or Menomonee Falls Police at 262-532-8700.
