17-year-old Jefferson Park boy fatally shot

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood, police said.Alvin Stoll was standing in an alley with someone else in the 5300-block of West Foster Avenue around 9 p.m. when someone in a dark colored sedan fired shots in his direction. Stoll lived near the location of the shooting.Stoll was struck in the abdomen and taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced.No one was in custody Friday afternoon. Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.