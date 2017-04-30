18-year-old killed after car struck by stolen vehicle in West Pullman

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1933287" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A teen was at a red light when another car crashed into him on Chicago's Far South Side.

An 18-year-old high school student was killed Friday night in a crash involving a stolen vehicle speeding from a shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.The victim, identified as Tevin J. Jones-Rogers of Chicago, and a 20-year-old man who was injured were both in a Toyota Corolla that was struck by the fleeing vehicle.A person was in custody Saturday, police said.At about 8: 45 p.m., police responded to reports of gunfire near 127th Street and Halsted Street. Officers said they spotted a white Ford SUV with several men inside that sped off.Police pursued the Ford, which ran a red light at 127th and Throop Street and slammed into the red Toyota Corolla. The Toyota then hit another car, a black Saturn SUV.Jones-Rogers, who was driving the Toyota, and his passenger were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.Jones-Rogers, a junior at Perspectives Charter School in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, was returning home after celebrating a friend's birthday. He had just dropped off a friend at the corner moments earlier."I watched my brother die right in front of me. He said he couldn't do nothing about it," said friend Jarae Hampton.Hampton knew Jones-Rogers almost his entire life. They, along with most of their friends, grew up roller skating together at a South Side rink. Skating was a big part of who they all are."Tevin was one of the first people who stood up and said, what's your name? Come over and skate with us. And since then from either skating or customizing shoes we bonded a forever brotherhood. That's my brother," said friend Dion Wordlaw.Skating wasn't just a hobby to him. Jones-Rogers used his skills to mentor young children enrolled in a non-profit called the Osiris Initiative."Tevin would come out and help me facilitate the children and help them stay structured and organized. Because Tevin was a really good skater and he was looked at as an idol to many. Not just the children, but the adults who teach as well," said Osiris Carroll, of Osiris Initiative.