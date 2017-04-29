18-year-old killed in crash involving stolen vehicle in West Pullman

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1933287" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A teen was at a red light when another car crashed into him on Chicago's Far South Side.

An 18-year-old man was killed Friday night in a crash involving a vehicle speeding from a shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.The victim, identified as Tevin J. Jones-Rogers of Chicago, and a 20-year-old man who was injured were both in a Toyota Corolla that was struck by the fleeing vehicle.A person was in custody Saturday, police said.At about 8: 45 p.m., police responded to reports of gunfire near 127th Street and Halsted Street. Officers said they spotted a white Ford SUV with several men inside that sped off.Police pursued the Ford, which ran a red light at 127th and Throop Street and slammed into the red Toyota Corolla. The Toyota then hit another car, a black Saturn SUV.Jones-Rogers, who was driving the Toyota, and his passenger were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.Police said the white Ford that took off from police was a stolen vehicle.