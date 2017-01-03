NEWS

2 16-year-old boys killed in West Side shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two 16-year-old boys were fatally shot Tuesday afternoon on the city's West Side, police said.

The shooting also injured a 65-year-old woman, who was in stable condition after she was hit in the leg while inside a building near North Homan Avenue and West Fulton Boulevard, police said.

The teen boys were shot while on the street or sidewalk, police said. One boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The other died a short time after the shooting at a hospital, police said.

More details to come.
