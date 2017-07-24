NEWS

2 charged after Chicago police officer wounded in Back of the Yards

Cortez Harrington (left) and Donzell Grant (right) have been charged after a police officer was wounded in the Back of the Yards. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two men have been charged with a shooting that injured a Chicago police officer last week, police said Monday.

Donzell Grant, 20, and Cortez Harrington, 24, are set to appear in bond court Monday.

Prosecutors said on Friday, the two robbed a cellphone store on the 4300-block of South Ashland Avenue, tying up the male employees in the rear of the store.

After fleeing the store, the suspects encountered uniformed police officers and exchanged gunfire.

A Chicago police officer was shot in the left leg and transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Grant and Harrington were taken into custody shortly after the robbery and shooting, police said. On Monday, police said that each has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm at a police officer, aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer, armed kidnapping with a firearm and aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report
