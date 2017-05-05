NEWS

2 charged after crashing stolen minivan in Naperville

Two people were apprehended Thursday morning after they ran from a vehicle that crashed through a fence and into a backyard in southwest suburban Naperville, police said. (Naperville Police Department)

By
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Two people were charged Thursday after they ran from a vehicle that crashed through a fence and into a backyard in southwest suburban Naperville, police said.

Dylan Salter, 18, of Bolingbrook and Jahamari Densmore, 19, of Woodridge were charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, police said. Densmore was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving, as well as 10 separate traffic offenses, police said.

Officers responded just before 7:25 a.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle outside a business near South River Road and Rickert Drive. When they tried to pull over the vehicle, police said the driver took "evasive maneuvers" to try to get away. The officers did not go after the driver.

A short time later, police said the officers saw a similar vehicle had gone through a fence and into the nearby backyard of Loretta Sanders. Two people jumped out of the vehicle and ran, police said. Officers relayed a description of the pair over the radio and set up a search perimeter. Neighbors were told about the police activity via the Naper Notify system.

"They both split up in two different directions, so when we first came out police told us to get back into the house," said Sanders.

One person was caught within minutes, a few blocks away, police said. A K9 officer was brought in to help search for the second person. Just before 9:20 a.m., that person was spotted in the 1200-block of Rickert Drive. He went into a College of DuPage building and was taken into custody without incident, police said

Authorities said there is no danger to the public.

