2 Chicago shooting suspects arrested in Burr Ridge after chase

Two suspects in a Chicago shooting were taken into custody early Saturday in Burr Ridge and a third is on the loose, police said.Illinois State Police were chasing a vehicle with the suspects inside on I-55 at about 1 a.m., police said.The suspects then abandoned their vehicle on the interstate and fled on foot into the Harvester Park area of Burr Ridge, police said.Police took two of the suspects into custody near Harvester Park. A third suspect was last tracked near County Line Road and Veterans Boulevard, but is believed to still be in the area.Police ask residents to report any suspicious people or activity by calling 9-1-1.