2 found shot to death in Brighton Park

A man and woman were found shot to death in the Brighton Park neighborhood Monday morning, police said.Police responded to a home in the 2500-block of West 46th Street at 7:36 a.m., police said. Officers discovered a 33-year-old woman and a man, approximately 20 to 30 years old. The woman was wounded in the torso and the man was shot in the head.The deaths have been confirmed by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Authorities have not released the identities of the man and woman.