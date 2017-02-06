NEWS

2 found shot to death in Brighton Park

Chicago police investigate a fatal shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man and woman were found shot to death in the Brighton Park neighborhood Monday morning, police said.

Police responded to a home in the 2500-block of West 46th Street at 7:36 a.m., police said. Officers discovered a 33-year-old woman and a man, approximately 20 to 30 years old. The woman was wounded in the torso and the man was shot in the head.

The deaths have been confirmed by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Authorities have not released the identities of the man and woman.

Chicago Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report
Related Topics:
newschicago shootingchicago crimeBrighton ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Tom Brady on Missing Super Bowl Jersey: If It Shows Up on eBay 'Let Me Know'
Where the Legal Showdown Over Trump's Travel Ban Stands
Tom Brady Says His Super Bowl Jersey Was Stolen
More News
Top Stories
Meteor lights up sky above Chicago area
The best ads from Super Bowl 51
Man convicted of killing Gary police officer released from prison
Retired Chicago cop accused of killing wife in Spring Grove
Abduction feared, but 2-year-old girl was in car that rolled from home
South Elgin boy, 12, out of coma after allegedly beaten by classmate
3 dead, 19 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
Apple, Facebook, and 95 others join legal fight against Trump travel ban
Woman, 58, found dead in Wheaton; person of interest held
Lady Gaga to play concert at Wrigley Field
Harvey residents complain garbage piling up, city promises pickup
Tom Brady Says His Super Bowl Jersey Was Stolen
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
More Photos