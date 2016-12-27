2 girls, 13 and 14, injured during shooting in Gresham

CHICAGO (WLS) --Two teenage girls were wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood, Chicago police said.
Police said the two girls, ages 14 and 13, were sitting in a minivan in the 7500-block of South Union Avenue when two men fired shots into the minivan at about 11:30 p.m. Police are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger.
The 14-year-old girl was shot in the back and is in critical condition at Comer Children's Hospital, police said. The 13-year-old girl was cut in the arm by broken glass, according to police. A family member said she was released from the hospital.
The 28-year-old driver of the van is the father of the 13-year-old girl who was injured. Police said he had just gotten out of the van and went inside a house before the gunmen pulled up. Police said he is a documented gang member.
It's still unclear if the children were the intended target.
A 2-year-old boy was also in the van, but he was not hurt, police said.
"I was sitting in my room and all of a sudden I just heard gunshots. And then I heard, 'Oh my daughter,'" Alechea King, victim's neighbor, said.
King said there was a group of people on the street when the shooting place. She said the shooters, who came up from the side of a house, aimed straight into the minivan and fired the shots.
She said the 14-year-who was shot was a "nice young lady."
"She's funny, She's a school going person. She don't bother nobody and be with her best friend. She's a nice young lady," she said.
So far, no one is in custody.
Meanwhile the shootings keep adding up after a violent Christmas weekend and one of the most violent years in Chicago's history.
"We know that the long-term solution is to invest in these impoverished areas, provide more jobs, better education we know that, but that's the long-term. The urgent solution right now is for our state legislators to help us with this gun bill," said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.
Superintendent Johnson said the majority of the shootings and murders are targeted attacks by gangs against rival gang members and most of the people who were killed over the holiday weekend had gang affiliations and criminal backgrounds.