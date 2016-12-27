Two teenage girls were wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood, Chicago police said.Police said the two girls, ages 14 and 13, were sitting in a minivan in the 7500-block of South Union Avenue when two men fired shots into the minivan at about 11:30 p.m.The 14-year-old girl was shot in the back and is in critical condition at Comer Children's Hospital, police said. The 13-year-old girl was wounded in the arm and is in good condition.The 28-year-old driver of the van is the father of the 13-year-old girl who was shot. Police said he had just gotten out of the van and went inside a house before the gunmen pulled up. Police said he is a documented gang member.It's still unclear if the children were the intended target.A 2-year-old boy was also in the van, but he was not hurt, police said.