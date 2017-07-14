2 Harvey fires being investigated as arson

A firefighter was injured battling one of two large fires in Harvey. Both are being investigated as arson.The first fire destroyed three abandoned homes at 146th and Halsted streets.Hundreds of firefighters from several neighboring suburbs helped battle the blaze.One firefighter suffered a minor injury. Several police officers also were called to the scene.The second fire damaged a home about a block away from the first one. Police believe the fires are related. No one is in custody.