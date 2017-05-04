  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: ABC News Special Report on GOP health care vote... shortly
NEWS

2 in custody after running from Naperville crash, police say

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Two people were apprehended Thursday morning after they ran from a vehicle that crashed through a fence and into a backyard in southwest suburban Naperville, police said.

Officers responded just before 7:25 a.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle outside a business near South River Road and Rickert Drive. When they tried to pull over the vehicle, police said the driver took "evasive maneuvers" to try to get away. The officers did not go after the driver.

A short time later, police said the officers saw a similar vehicle had gone through a fence and into a nearby backyard. Two people jumped out of the vehicle and ran, police said. Officers relayed a description of the pair over the radio and set up a search perimeter. Neighbors were told about the police activity via the Naper Notify system.

One person was caught within minutes, a few blocks away, police said. A K9 officer was brought in to help search for the second person. Just before 9:20 a.m., that person was spotted in the 1200-block of Rickert Drive. He went into a building and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police said the vehicle may have been stolen. The two people in custody have not been charged. An investigation is underway.

Authorities said there is no danger to the public.

