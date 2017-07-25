2 injured in Gresham shooting

Two men were shot and injured in a shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood, police said.Police said around 1:15 p.m. a 19-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were on foot in the 7800-block of South Bishop Street when a person approached on a bicycle and opened fire.The 19-year-old was struck in the foot, and the 45-year-old man was struck in the leg. The older man was not the intended target of the shooting, police said.The two men ran inside a nearby White Castle for help. Both were taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition. No one is in custody. Area South Detectives are investigating.