2 injured in 'suspicious' Englewood house fire

Two people were burned in a house fire Monday morning that the Chicago Fire Department called suspicious. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two people were burned in an Englewood house fire Monday morning that has been ruled suspicious by the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire started in the basement and first floor of a two-story home in the 7100-block of South Emerald Avenue at about 9:22 a.m., the fire department said.

The homeowner and a worker at the home were injured in the fire. The worker suffered burns on 90 percent of his body and was rushed to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition and later transferred to Stroger Hospital. The homeowner suffered burns on his hand and face and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital.

The home is up for sale and was undergoing extensive renovations. It is not known what type of work was being done at the time of the fire and if it factored into the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
