2 killed in Batavia motorcycle crash

Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash in Batavia Saturday, police said.Police responded to the 1200-block of Wind Energy Pass at about 5:25 p.m. after a crash involving the motorcycle and another vehicle.The male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The female motorcycle passenger was airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where she later died.Authorities have not released the identities of the two killed pending family notification.The crash is under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff's Department and Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team.