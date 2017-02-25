NEWS

2 killed, 2 injured in West Chicago crash

WEST CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two people were killed and two others injured in a crash in West Chicago Friday, police said.

Police responded to the two-vehicle crash on Fabyan Parkway south of Roosevelt Road at about 4:58 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people were transported to a hospital, where one later died, police said. The conditions of the two injured are not known.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.

The West Chicago Police Department and the DuPage County Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash.
