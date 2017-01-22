NEWS

2 men rescued from Antioch lake

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) --
Two men who fell through the ice of a lake in north suburban Antioch were rescued Sunday afternoon, the fire department said.

The men, believed to be ice fishing, fell through the ice at about 3:30 p.m. at the south end of the Channel Lake, which is part of the Chain O Lakes. They were about 300 feet from shore.

One man pulled himself out of the water. Rescue personnel pulled the other from the water and rescued both men, according to the Antioch Fire Department.

Both were hospitalized Sunday evening in unknown condition.
Related Topics:
newsice rescuewater rescueAntiochLake County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
At Least 1 Dead in Shooting After Attempted Robbery at San Antonio Mall
1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting at San Antonio mall in Texas, police say
4 shot outside West Englewood store
More News
Top Stories
Chicago twins hold key to case against drug lord El Chapo
Kellyanne Conway 'Didn't See the Point' to Women's March on Washington
Women return to Chicago after marching in Washington D.C.
4 shot outside West Englewood store
1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting at San Antonio mall in Texas, police say
Police dog shot in Gary released from hospital
Sierra Nevada brewery issues 36-state recall of select beers
Show More
Royals right-hander Yordano Ventura, 25, killed in car crash
1 killed in crash on Bishop Ford Freeway in Dolton
3 charged after melee at Naperville bar
4 dead, 34 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Teen charged after FedEx packages stolen, getaway car ditched with baby inside
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
More Photos