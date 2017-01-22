2 men rescued from Antioch lake

Two men who fell through the ice of a lake in north suburban Antioch were rescued Sunday afternoon, the fire department said.The men, believed to be ice fishing, fell through the ice at about 3:30 p.m. at the south end of the Channel Lake, which is part of the Chain O Lakes. They were about 300 feet from shore.One man pulled himself out of the water. Rescue personnel pulled the other from the water and rescued both men, according to the Antioch Fire Department.Both were hospitalized Sunday evening in unknown condition.