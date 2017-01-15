2 men shot, 1 fatally, in Melrose Park

Two men were found shot, one fatally, in west suburban Melrose Park on Sunday, police said.At about 2:40 p.m., police were responding to a citizen's complaint of drug dealing in the area of North 12th Avenue and Winston Drive. They found the men in a home in the 1200-block of Winston Drive.Police found one person dead of an apparent gunshot wound and another with a minor gunshot wound to the head.The incident was not random and police said Sunday that there is no threat to the public.