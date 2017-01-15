  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

2 men shot, 1 fatally, in Melrose Park

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Two men were found shot, one fatally, in west suburban Melrose Park on Sunday, police said.

At about 2:40 p.m., police were responding to a citizen's complaint of drug dealing in the area of North 12th Avenue and Winston Drive. They found the men in a home in the 1200-block of Winston Drive.

Police found one person dead of an apparent gunshot wound and another with a minor gunshot wound to the head.

The incident was not random and police said Sunday that there is no threat to the public.
Related Topics:
newsman shotdrugsmurderMelrose Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Young mother dies 7 months after being shot Memorial Day weekend
Woman cited for speeding, crashing into St. Charles police car
Shooting suspect fatally shot by police in East Garfield Park
John Lewis books sell out on Amazon day after Trump's tweets
More News
Top Stories
Chicago police officer charged with sexual assault of minor
Chicago Weather: Freezing rain could impact Monday morning commute
Shooting suspect fatally shot by police in East Garfield Park
Young mother dies 7 months after being shot Memorial Day weekend
Trump Changes Plans on MLK Day Visit To African American History Museum
Woman cited for speeding, crashing into St. Charles police car
Woman, 11-year-old boy, injured in North Aurora drive-by shooting
Show More
Thousands rally to resist Republican health law repeal drive
Queen of 2017 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade crowned
Facebook to begin warning users of fake news before German election
Bishop Eddie Long dies at age 63
John Lewis books sell out on Amazon day after Trump's tweets
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
More Photos