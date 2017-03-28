NEWS

2 Miami officers wounded in 'ambush-style' shooting, police say

MIAMI --
Two Miami-Dade County police officers have been wounded in what authorities called "an ambush-style" shooting.

Authorities say the plainclothes officers were shot Monday night while investigating at the Annie Coleman Apartments on the city's north side. The officers were part of the Homicide Task Force-Gang Unit.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez says fellow officers used a pickup truck to bring their wounded colleagues to the hospital. Perez says they are listed in stable condition and expected to survive. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.

No suspects were arrested. Perez urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact authorities.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
