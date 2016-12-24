NEWS

2-month-old baby found after reported missing in stolen vehicle on West Side, police say

K9 units were seen in the 4700-block of West Van Buren after reports that a 2-month-old baby was in a vehicle stolen on the West Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 2-month-old baby was found safe about two hours after the child was reported missing Saturday evening in a stolen vehicle on the West Side, police said.

However, police determined that the initial report that the baby was inside the vehicle was not true.

The incident occurred at about 5 p.m. in the 600-block of North Cicero Avenue, police said.
The vehicle has been recovered but the baby has not been found. It was immediately unclear where the baby was found, however, K9 units were seen in the 4700-block of West Van Buren.

Police are investigating.
