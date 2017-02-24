NEWS

2 more charged in triple shooting that killed toddler Lavontay White

Jeremy Ellis (left), Dionel Harris (center) and Devon Swan (right) are charged with murder in the shooting that killed 2-year-old Lavontay White.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two more men have been charged in a shooting that killed two people, including a toddler, in the North Lawndale neighborhood last week.

Chicago police have charged Dionel Harris, 19, and Jeremy Ellis, 19, in the shooting that killed 2-year-old Lavontay White and 26-year-old Lazaric Collins in the 2300-block of South Kenneth Avenue on Valentine's Day. A pregnant woman was also wounded in the shooting.

Harris is charged with one felony count of first degree murder. Ellis is charged with two felony counts of first degree murder and one felony count of attempted murder. Swan is also charged with first degree murder and attempted murder.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a news conference Friday afternoon that one additional person had been arrested in connection with the shooting, but did not elaborate on what their involvement may have been. That individual has not yet been charged with anything.

On Saturday, Devon Swan, 26, was charged with murder in the same shooting.

Police said they believe Collins was the intended target of the shooting, which stemmed from a dispute between Collins and a group of individuals.

Swan has a prior criminal history and has been arrested nine times previously for armed robbery, illegal gun charges and narcotics possession, police said.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson credited community members and Saint Sabina Pastor Fr. Michael Pfleger for coming forward with information leading to the arrest of Swan.

Chicago Police Commander Brendan Deenihan said Swan had made incriminating statements to witnesses and later while being interviews by detectives. Deenihan said it is an active investigation and police are searching for more suspects.

Community leaders offered a $10,500 reward for information leading to a suspect in the shooting.

The toddler is one of three children who died last week after being shot.
Related Topics:
newschicago shootingchild killedChicagoNorth Lawndale
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
I-Team: Man charged in toddler's shooting was on parole
Man charged in triple shooting that killed toddler
$10,500 offered for information on shooting of toddler
Police search for suspect in North Lawndale deadly shooting
11 killed, 11 wounded in 48 hours in Chicago shootings
Man, toddler killed, pregnant woman injured in North Lawndale shooting
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Wife of man killed in possible hate crime shooting speaks out
Gary Mayor counts progress "one step at a time"
Downtown Taza Cafe robbed twice in one month, owners say
News outlets excluded from White House press secretary's gaggle
More News
Top Stories
Single mom's tax return message goes viral
White House blocks news organizations from press briefing
Police: 66 marijuana plants found in Carpentersville home
Gary Mayor counts progress "one step at a time"
Best beaches in US, world announced by TripAdvisor
Police: Man taken into custody after Trump Tower bomb threat
Adams Street Bridge reopens after 13 month project
Show More
Racist campaign flyers seen in Dolton prior to mayoral election
Former Hinsdale Central teacher gets 6 years for sex assault
JC Penney closing up to 140 stores
Witnesses: Bar gunman shouted 'get out of my country'
Trump blasts media, anonymous sources, after WH uses them
More News
Photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
More Photos