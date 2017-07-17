NEWS

2 more GOP senators oppose health bill, killing it for now

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah responds to questions about his opposition to the GOP health care bill, during a TV news interview on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON --
The latest GOP effort to repeal and replace "Obamacare" was fatally wounded in the Senate Monday night when two more Republican senators announced their opposition to legislation strongly backed by President Donald Trump.

The announcements from Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas left the Republican Party's long-promised efforts to get rid of President Barack Obama's health care legislation reeling. Next steps, if any, were not immediately clear.

Lee and Moran both said they could not support Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's legislation in its current form. They joined GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, both of whom announced their opposition right after McConnell released the bill last Thursday.

McConnell is now at least two votes short in the closely divided Senate and may have to go back to the drawing board or even begin to negotiate with Democrats, a prospect he's threatened but resisted so far.

McConnell's bill "fails to repeal the Affordable Care Act or address healthcare's rising costs. For the same reasons I could not support the previous version of this bill, I cannot support this one," said Moran.

It was the second straight failure for McConnell, who had to cancel a vote on an earlier version of the bill last month when defeat became inevitable.

Trump had kept his distance from the Senate process, but Monday night's development was a major blow for him, too, as the president failed to rally support for what has been the GOP's trademark issue for seven years - ever since Obama and the Democrats passed the Affordable Care Act in the first place.

The Senate bill eliminated mandates and taxes under Obamacare, and unraveled a Medicaid expansion. But for conservatives like Lee and Paul it didn't go far enough in delivering on Republican Party promises to undo Obama's law, while moderates like Collins viewed the bill as too extreme in yanking insurance coverage from millions.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newspoliticshealth careObamacaretrumpcaresenateu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
2 more senators oppose health bill in apparent body blow to GOP effort to replace Obamacare
Child recovered from stolen vehicle in Cicero
Trump administration allowing up to 15,000 more foreign worker visas
More News
Top Stories
Police: 2 men shot to death in Woodlawn
Wisconsin family searches for answers after daughter dies at Mexico resort
Child recovered from stolen vehicle in Cicero
Parents accuse R. Kelly of holding women against their will
Police: Mom found dead with bodies of 2 kids killed another woman
US doctor arrives in London to assess 11-month-old Charlie Gard
Woman shot at her gender-reveal party wasn't pregnant, police say
Police release suspect sketch in killings of 2 girls from Delphi, Ind.
Show More
4-year-old riding wave on Florida beach hit by pickup truck
Men behind mystery shopper scam face federal prison time
'Freedom' coming for former House Speaker Hastert
10-year-old boy among 10 killed in weekend violence
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos