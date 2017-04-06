NEWS

2 mothers search for answers in mysterious deaths of their children

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two mothers each suffered a devastating death of a child from mysterious circumstances. (WLS)

Two mothers each suffered a devastating death of a child from mysterious circumstances.

Frustrated with the police, Sherry Smith and Pam Crews hire private investigator Sheila Wysocki to take another look at their cases that have baffled two small towns. In the "20/20" hour, ABC News' Deborah Roberts interviews Sherry and Pam about their losses, the bond they have formed and how they support one another. Sheila shares the clues she says supports her theory of what happened in each case.

In July 2015, Sherry's daughter Lauren Agee and her friends were in Smithville, TN for 'Wakefest', camping at the edge of a cliff. The next morning Lauren had vanished, and her body was later found in the lake. Investigators concluded that the 21-year-old-whose blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit-fell off the cliff during the night, but her family was not convinced. Sherry received a call from Ryan Melanson, a police officer from a neighboring town who had seen Lauren's friends the day her body was discovered, telling her he didn't think this was an accident, leading her to question what happened that night. These friends have denied any involvement in Lauren's death.

Miles away in Coppell, Texas, Pam's son Jonathan Crews was dating kung fu instructor Brenda Lazaro. On Super Bowl Sunday 2014, the couple was watching TV in his new apartment when Brenda claims the 27-year-old shot himself in the heart. According to investigators, the cause of death is undetermined, leaving his family, who does not believe he killed himself, searching for answers.

Roberts travels to the camp site where Lauren was last seen and the bedroom where Jonathan allegedly shot himself. The report also includes interviews with Michael Smith, Lauren's stepfather; John Crews, Jonathan's father; and Danielle Crews, Jonathan's sister. "20/20" airs on FRIDAY, APRIL 7 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

"20/20" is anchored by Elizabeth Vargas and David Muir. David Sloan is senior executive producer.
Related Topics:
newsABCABC Newsmysterious deathu.s. & worldTennesseeTexas
(Copyright ©2017 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Sarin gas used in Syria chemical attack, Turkey says
White House, Pentagon discussing possible military action against Syria; Assad's future uncertain
What to know about sarin gas suspected in Syria attack
Senate OKs 'nuclear option,' clears path for high court nomination vote
More News
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Loop streets close due to falling debris
Man critically injured in Lake Shore Drive crash
Get paid $16K to lie in bed and do nothing
Young girl found naked, living with monkeys
VIDEO: Woman fights 'spicy' 67-year-old in parking lot
Portillo's offering chocolate cake slices for 54 cents
Don Rickles dead at 90
Show More
Billionaire J.B. Pritzker announces Illinois governor bid
1 charged after mock IED found in Toronto, passengers removed from Chicago flight
Ex-school employee missing after allegedly impregnating 13-year-old
Amazon is hiring 30,000 part-time workers
'Empire' actor Morocco Omari charged with domestic battery
More News
Top Video
Chicago Weather: Loop streets close due to falling debris
Rain mixed with snow; wind gusts up to 60 mph, waves up to 22 ft possible
Man follows woman home, attempts carjacking, police say
Trump Tower among Chicago's most desirable refugee employers
More Video