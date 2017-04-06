2 mothers search for answers in mysterious deaths of their children

Two mothers each suffered a devastating death of a child from mysterious circumstances.Frustrated with the police, Sherry Smith and Pam Crews hire private investigator Sheila Wysocki to take another look at their cases that have baffled two small towns. In the "20/20" hour, ABC News' Deborah Roberts interviews Sherry and Pam about their losses, the bond they have formed and how they support one another. Sheila shares the clues she says supports her theory of what happened in each case.In July 2015, Sherry's daughter Lauren Agee and her friends were in Smithville, TN for 'Wakefest', camping at the edge of a cliff. The next morning Lauren had vanished, and her body was later found in the lake. Investigators concluded that the 21-year-old-whose blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit-fell off the cliff during the night, but her family was not convinced. Sherry received a call from Ryan Melanson, a police officer from a neighboring town who had seen Lauren's friends the day her body was discovered, telling her he didn't think this was an accident, leading her to question what happened that night. These friends have denied any involvement in Lauren's death.Miles away in Coppell, Texas, Pam's son Jonathan Crews was dating kung fu instructor Brenda Lazaro. On Super Bowl Sunday 2014, the couple was watching TV in his new apartment when Brenda claims the 27-year-old shot himself in the heart. According to investigators, the cause of death is undetermined, leaving his family, who does not believe he killed himself, searching for answers.Roberts travels to the camp site where Lauren was last seen and the bedroom where Jonathan allegedly shot himself. The report also includes interviews with Michael Smith, Lauren's stepfather; John Crews, Jonathan's father; and Danielle Crews, Jonathan's sister. "20/20" airs on FRIDAY, APRIL 7 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network."20/20" is anchored by Elizabeth Vargas and David Muir. David Sloan is senior executive producer.