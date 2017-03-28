NEWS

2 shocked by power lines while trimming trees in Addison

ADDISON, Ill. (WLS) --
Two people who were shocked by power lines while trimming trees in an Addison backyard were in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

At about 11 a.m., the individuals were cutting limbs in a backyard near Villa Avenue and Myrick Avenue in the western suburb.

Both individuals made contact with the power lines, Addison police said.

One person was thrown from the ladder adjacent to the tree. They were taken to Adventist GlenOaks Hospital.

The second person was secured in the tree. Firefighters got them down from the tree and then airlifted them to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

The individuals were not immediately identified, but police said they appear to be private homeowners and not with a private tree-cutting service.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
