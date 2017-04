Two people were shot Thursday afternoon in South Chicago, police said.Police said a 28-year-old man was shot in the head at a gas station in the 2300-block of East 83rd Street at around 3:20 p.m. An unknown offender approached him and fired shots at him, striking him in the head, police said.Another person was also shot, police said.The 28-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.