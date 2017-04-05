2 shot in Stickney home invasion

STICKNEY, Ill. (WLS) --Two people were shot Wednesday morning during a home invasion in southwest suburban Stickney, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Officers responded around 9:25 a.m. to a report of a home invasion near 48th Street and South Lockwood Avenue.
Two males had been wounded and were transported to the hospital for treatment. The sheriff's office did not release information about their ages or conditions.
No further details were released. The incident is under investigation.