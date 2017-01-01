2 shot to death in Uptown

Two men were killed in the Uptown neighborhood Sunday morning, Chicago police said.The men were shot in the 4600-block of North Broadway at about 4:25 a.m., police said. The Chicago Fire Department said both victims were inside a bar.A 38-year-old man was shot in the chest and leg and another man was shot multiple times in his right side, police said. Both were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.