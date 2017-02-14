2 siblings killed in Maywood hit-and-run crash identified

A brother and sister were killed early Tuesday in a hit-and-run in west suburban Maywood, police said.Eyewitnesses said the driver of a minivan took off running after she crashed into a cab that was pulling out of a driveway in the 1100-block of South 9th Avenue around 3:40 a.m.At least one vehicle caught fire and at least one person had to be extricated from a vehicle, Maywood Fire Department Chief Craig Bronaugh said.The driver of the cab, 25-year-old Martrail Shelton, was picking up his sister, 22-year-old Charlaine Shelton, from their parents' house to take her to work. They were both rushed to Loyola University Medical Center.Cathy Shelton, Martrail and Charlaine's mother, spoke about what she heard moments after her children walked out of the house."This morning I was getting my daughter off to work. She was going to work. My son comes. He's a cab driver for People's Cab. He comes to get my daughter. This was her first day working mornings. She walked out the door, got in the cab. Me and my husband were sitting on the bed. Next thing I heard was a loud boom. My husband ran outside. My son was pinned right here to this tree," Shelton said.Martrail Shelton worked for People's Cab Co. for about three years.Police officers caught the minivan driver. She was taken into custody. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, no charges had been filed.