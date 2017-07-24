NEWS

2 steal donation money, religious artifacts from Morton Grove church, police say

Two people stole religious artifacts, broke another and took money from donation boxes at St. Martha's Church in Morton Grove on June 29, 2017. (Morton Grove Police Department)

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) --
Two people allegedly took donation box money and stole two religious artifacts from a Morton Grove church in late June, police.

On Monday, a Chicago man - identified as Samuel Dellano - was arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on June 29 at St. Martha's Church.

Dellano and another woman are accused of stealing two religious artifacts, breaking another and taking money from donation boxes

The woman was not in custody Monday night, police said.

Dellano was taken into custody after he was spotted near Harlem and Dempster. He allegedly had the same tool that he used to pilfer money from the donation boxes. He was charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Samuel Dellano

