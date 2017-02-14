2 stole cellphones from CTA Green Line passengers, police say

Two men allegedly stole cellphones from passengers on a CTA Green Line train last week, Chicago police said.Police released photos of the offenders, who entered a train in the 100-block of North Wabash and took the phones from commuters' hands before running away.The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. Saturday.The offenders are described as being between 17 and 25 years old, between 5-feet-7-inches and 6-feet tall and weighing 140 to 175 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at 312-747-8382.