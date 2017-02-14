NEWS

2 stole cellphones from CTA Green Line passengers, police say

Two people are wanted in connection with the thefts of cellphones from passengers on CTA Green Line trains. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two men allegedly stole cellphones from passengers on a CTA Green Line train last week, Chicago police said.

Police released photos of the offenders, who entered a train in the 100-block of North Wabash and took the phones from commuters' hands before running away.

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. Saturday.

The offenders are described as being between 17 and 25 years old, between 5-feet-7-inches and 6-feet tall and weighing 140 to 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at 312-747-8382.
