2 teens killed when gun they're playing with fires twice

Two young men were killed when the gun they were playing with overnight went off twice, according to police.Around 12:45 a.m., Houston police rushed to an apartment complex on Corder Street and Scott Street after receiving a call about a reported shooting.When they arrived, they found two victims between the ages of 17 and 21. Both had gunshot wounds, one to the stomach, the other with a wound on his neck.Both men were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.A woman we met with at the scene said her 17-year-old son, Jordon Coleman, is one of those victims. Meantime, Alfred Wayne Harris, Jr., was confirmed as the second victim by family members.Coleman was a senior at Worthing High School, while Harris graduated last year from a Houston charter school.Netria Steven said Coleman was staying at her sister's apartment when all this happened."He was just a big baby. My baby," Steven said. "At the end of the day, we have to pray for our children and teach them guns are dangerous."Investigators said this appears to be a tragic accident.Both men were allegedly playing with a gun, passing it back and forth for sometime when it went off.One of the victims was hit and dropped to the ground. The other man tried to get control of the gun, and that is when police say it went off again, hitting the second man.The second victim apparently ran out of the apartment after being shot. HPD Detective Phil Waters said that isn't uncommon."We get that a lot, when someone has been hit, their first instinct is to try and outrun the wound," Waters said.Five people were inside the apartment when this all happened, including the two victims.One of the witnesses was the girlfriend of one of the men killed. Another was the sister of the other victim. The uncle of one of the victims reportedly called 911.The girlfriend has "suffered a double loss," Waters said."It's just a huge tragic event because people are, again, playing around with a handgun," Waters said.