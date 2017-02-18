CHICAGO (WLS) --Two teenagers were wounded in a shooting in the Austin neighborhood late Friday night, Chicago police said.
A 13-year-old boy was shot in the chest and a 16-year-old was shot in the leg while they were standing outside in the 5000-block of West Concord Place at about 11:24 p.m., police said.
Both victims were transported to Stroger Hospital where the 13-year-old is in critical condition and the condition of the 16-year-old stabilized, police said.
No one is in custody in the latest in a string of shootings that have killed several children in the past week.
Takiya Holmes, 11 and Kanari Gentry-Bowers, 12, both died this week after being wounded in separate shootings last Friday. Last Tuesday, 2-year-old Lavontay White killed in a shooting that wounded a pregnant woman.
Antwan Jones was charged in the shooting death of Takiya Holmes.