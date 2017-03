Two people were shot in Logan Square around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday according to police.Police say a 17-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were on the 3400 block of West McLean when an unknown person approached and opened fire.The woman was shot in the stomach and and the man was shot in the buttocks, according to investigators.Both victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.Police are still investigating the incident.